Olympic Skier Airlifted After 70-MPH Training Crash

Olympic alpine skier Michelle Gisin, 32, was airlifted to a hospital Thursday after a crash during a downhill training run in St. Moritz, Switzerland, the Associated Press reported. The two-time Olympic Gold medalist lost control when one of her skis caught an edge as she approached a left turn at approximately 70 miles per hour. The Swiss skier slammed through the first layer of safety netting before eventually coming to a stop into the second, according to the AP. The impact drew immediate concern from fellow athletes, including American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who was among the first on the scene as Gisin received emergency care before being airlifted to a hospital in Zurich. The Swiss ski team later confirmed that Gisin underwent back surgery but is “in stable condition” and “can move her arms and legs normally.” The crash comes just weeks before the Milan Cortina Winter Games and adds Gisin to a troubling list of Swiss women’s Alpine stars injured in training this month, making her the third current Olympic champion sidelined by a high-speed training fall.