Olympic Star Mary Lou Retton Is Out of the Hospital, Daughter Says
‘MOM IS HOME’
Mary Lou Retton, 55, has been released from the hospital amid her battle with a rare type of pneumonia, according to her daughter, McKenna Kelley. “Mom is HOME & in recovery mode,” Kelley wrote in a Monday afternoon Instagram post. “We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps.” Almost two weeks ago, Kelley said that her mom had been hospitalized and was “fighting for her life.” She said that Retton had been in an intensive care unit and could not breathe without aid. Kelley also mentioned on her mom’s Spotfund page that the former gymnast did not have health insurance. Since then, fans have offered more than $459,000 to finance the treatment, which had a “pretty scary setback” last week. Retton made history in the 1984 Olympics when she became the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal in gymnastics.