Olympic Swimmer Becomes Ill After Open Water Swim in the Seine
GET WELL SOON
German swimmer Leonie Beck became sick after the women’s open water race at the Paris Olympics. The Olympian, who came in ninth, posted a photo to Instagram captioned: “Water quality in the Seine is approved,” along with an emoji check mark. Her symptoms, according to the post, were vomiting and diarrhea. Concerns about the water quality began after Paris organizers announced plans to host open water swimming events in the notoriously polluted River Seine. E. Coli levels in the river led to the cancellation of one of two practice sessions leading up to the 10 kilometer swim. Paris organizers responded to Beck’s announcement in a statement wishing them a “speedy recovery.” “At this stage, we are not aware of any established link between the illness and the Seine’s water quality,” the statement continued.