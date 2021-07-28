Swimmer Katie Ledecky Wins Olympic Gold—an Hour After Grueling Defeat

Read it at AP
U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky’s trip to Tokyo has been one bumpy ride. On Wednesday, she failed to even medal in the 200-meter freestyle, which was won by Australian Ariarne Titmus. But at the next event, the 1,500-meter freestyle, Ledecky was good as gold for the first time in these Games. The race marked the first time women have been able to compete at the Olympics at that length, and Ledecky easily dominated the field, with fellow American Erica Sullivan right behind her to win silver. Ledecky had five gold medals to her name coming into Tokyo.