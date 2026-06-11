Olympic Track Star Dies Suddenly at 38

The Olympic track star Ciarán Ó Lionáird has died suddenly at 38. The Irish Olympian’s club, Leevale AC, confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday. “Ciarán was an exceptional athlete who represented his club, county and country with distinction, but he was equally valued as a wonderful clubman, teammate and friend,” Leevale AC wrote, adding that they were “deeply saddened by his untimely passing.” The club did not reveal the cause of death, but said he died in Montreal, Canada. “Ciarán will be dearly missed by his family, friends, his adopted Leevale family, the Shines, and the wider athletics community,” the statement continued. Lionáird won a bronze medal in the 3000m at the 2013 European Indoors and represented Ireland in the 1500m at the 2012 London Olympics. He retired in 2016 before the Rio Games, but later attempted a comeback for the Tokyo Games, in which he fell short.