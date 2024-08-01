Olympics Boss’ Lover Emailed His Wife: ‘F*cked Me in Your Bed’

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter took readers inside the star-studded 50th birthday bash thrown by Casey Wasserman, the entertainment mogul and chairman of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In detailing the festivities, the trade magazine noted that it was common knowledge among guests that Wasserman separated from his wife, Laura Ziffren Wasserman, “after he took up with a flight attendant, Jenny Chandler, who’d worked on his private jet.”

But Chandler, now Wasserman’s girlfriend, was just one of a string of paramours the executive romanced while married, according to the Daily Mail.

The tabloid reported Thursday that 11 sources backed up the account of Wasserman’s womanizing ways, which allegedly included trysts with several assistants, his former secretary, and at least one other flight attendant.

Some sources claimed Chandler had told friends about the clandestine sex she and Wasserman had enjoyed on his private jet—while Ziffren Wasserman was also aboard. Chandler testified to as much in a March 2021 email she allegedly sent to Ziffren Wasserman, a screenshot of which was published by the Mail.

“Him and I have been together for 7 years which he’s lied to you about,” the email read. “He fucked me in your bed at Redford. And also robin. And also Cancun in the house. You should know all he’s done to you.”

According to the Mail, Wasserman would shower his mistresses with luxury getaways and expensive trinkets, including Louboutin shoes, La Perla lingerie, and Range Rovers.

“He’s super lavish with gifts,” one source said. “Part of how Laura would find out about affairs is she’d see women with her same handbag, her same clothes, the same car, because he would just buy the same stuff for everybody.”

But part of his “pattern,” as another source put it, was to turn cold just as quickly, unceremoniously dumping his lovers after a time. One former girlfriend said she was left “in shock and disbelief” after he abruptly ended their relationship, adding she believed Wasserman “underestimates the pain and long-term damage he causes women like me who believed him.”

While he appears to have left a trail of broken hearts behind him, none of the Mail’s sources accused Wasserman of sexual misconduct.

Others were swift to praise him as a devoted dad and community member. Of his role overseeing the 2028 Games, for which he draws no salary, one family friend said, “I think he’s involved in the Olympics, not for fame, but because he cares.

“But he was a shit husband,” the friend added. “He’s complicated.”

A spokesperson for the executive declined to comment to the Mail.