Olympics Broadcaster Addresses Embarrassing Hot Mic Moment
Olympics broadcaster Todd Richards has cleared the air about his embarrassing hot mic moment. The snowboarding legend acknowledged on social media Saturday that he made a slip-up while commentating on the Men’s Big Air final. Thinking he was off-air, Richards cheekily told his fellow host, Todd Harris, “That was boring, that was so boring. I thought the qualifiers were better.” In an Instagram video, he clarified he wasn’t criticizing the athletes’ skill. He explained the qualifiers featured more creative tricks, while the final saw “a lot of people fell, and a lot of people truly did the same trick.” He apologized for any perceived slight and praised the athletes, noting that his criticism had nothing to do with their skill or hard work. “These guys are my heroes, they are my friends, they are my colleagues, and they are all rippers. So, huge shout-outs to everyone who came out here tonight and threw down,” Richards said.