Olympics’ Secret Trump Golf Plot Exposed

Olympic organizers are in cahoots with the White House to deliver a Trumpy golf tournament.

The president is reported to have a hand in plans for a competition to be held at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles shortly before the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles kick off.

It would be for a pro-am game—which matches a professional with an amateur playing partner—Politico reported, citing two sources.

KAPOWWWW: Another win for Trump. Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

But despite not being an official Olympic contest, the outlet reports that it will be treated as a kickoff to the summer games.

The sources were granted anonymity to speak on the matter, which Politico stressed remains fluid and subject to change.

It comes as Trump leaves his mark on the FIFA World Cup, which is currently ongoing in the U.S.

KABLAMMYYYYYY: Trump finds another way to make sports all about him. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Trump has become a key figure in the soccer tournament in part thanks to his close personal relationship with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino.

On Monday, talkSPORT reported that Trump will not be stopped from presenting the Cup to its winners in July, despite captains usually collecting it from a podium.

The U.K.-based radio and news outlet also reported that Trump will have the choice as to whether he joins in with the celebrations of the winning team as they lift the trophy, as he did with Chelsea following their victory at the Club World Cup last year.

KABOOOOM: The president's golf course could be set for a big boost. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Games are principally organized by Olympic and sporting bodies, but require local and federal funding to ensure they proceed smoothly, from local transit to law enforcement to visas and border enforcement.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Politico notes that much of the Olympics’ work with Trump has been through Democrat donor and LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman, who refused to step down earlier this year after being ensnared in the release of the Epstein files.

Chairman of LA28 Casey Wasserman used to exchange some steamy correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

He was discovered to have sent sexually charged emails to the convicted child sex trafficker’s fixer and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Wasserman is accused of no wrongdoing.

The emails from more than 20 years ago were sent between the two while he was married, the L.A. Times reports, and included him saying “continue the massage concept into your bed... and then again in the morning... not sure if or when we would stop.”

Wasserman's emails to Maxwell featured in the Epstein files. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Maxwell then later said, “Umm—all that rubbing—are you sure you can take it? The thought frankly is leaving me a little breathless. There are a few spots that apparently drive a man wild—I suppose I could practice them on you and you could let me know if they work or not?”