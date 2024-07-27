CHEAT SHEET
Olympics Soccer Team Punished For Spying On Rivals By Drone
FIFA banned three of Team Canada’s women’s soccer coaches for one year Saturday and deducted six points from the country in the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament after a spying scandal, the Associated Press reported. The athletic espionage case began after two assistant coaches, Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were caught flying drones over New Zealand’s practices ahead of their opening match on Jul. 24. Also implicated was head coach Bev Priestman, who led the team to an Olympic title during the Tokyo games. She was already serving a suspension from the national soccer federation before being booted from Paris. FIFA also ordered the Canadian soccer federation to pony up a $226,000 fine.