Olympics Winners Break Their Medals Celebrating Too Hard

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, 34, says he has received death threats and a wave of abusive messages after posting an anti-ICE message in yellow snow on social media ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan‑Cortina. The Instagram post read “F--- ICE,” which Kenworthy later confirmed was written in urine. In the caption, he explained his protest: “We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities.” While many responses were supportive, Kenworthy said some were “awful.” “People telling me to kill myself, threatening me, wishing they’ll get to see me blow my knee or break my neck during my event, calling me slurs … it’s insane.” He also praised fellow athletes Hunter Hess and Michaela Schifrin for speaking out against Trump. Trump called Hess “a real loser” after the Team USA athlete said he had “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Reflecting on the controversy, Kenworthy said, “I think sometimes people forget that you can love the US and be proud to be an American – I am – and still think they can be better.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Six-Piece Sex Toy Kit Is 60% Off for Valentine's DayGET CLOSERThis is the perfect chance to surprise your partner and spice up Valentine's Day.
Super Bowl winner Barry Wilburn has died in a house fire at the age of 62, his family has confirmed. The Memphis, Tennessee, fire department said he was killed on Friday morning, according to local outlet WREG, with the Washington Commanders announcing his death on Sunday. Personnel were called out to the Orange Mound neighborhood at around 2 a.m., but when they extinguished the blaze, they found Wilburn inside, declaring him dead at the scene. He led the NFL for interceptions in the 1987 season with nine, making two during the Super Bowl as he and the side—then named the Redskins—lifted the sport’s ultimate trophy with a crushing 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Before joining Washington in 1985, he played college football in Mississippi, and after his time in the capital, played for the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles. “I always looked up to him,” Wilburn’s former Melrose High School teammate, Tim Thompson, told WREG. “He was like a role model.” “We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Washington All-Pro and Super Bowl XXII champion Barry Wilburn,” the Commanders said on X. “Sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
A new study has identified Florida drivers as the most annoying. Among U.S. cities, Miami ranked highest for having the worst drivers. The legal firm Lemon Law Experts ranked the city 98.50 out of 100 on their “driver annoyance index,” which roughly translates to 86 percent of residents rating drivers 7 out of 10 for extreme annoyance. A not-so-close second was Las Vegas. Survey respondents said what differentiated Miami drivers was increased aggressive and rude behavior, including tailgating, changing lanes without signaling, and failing to yield to merging traffic, among other “annoying” behaviors. It’s not just Miami or any of the other top cities in the survey; there’s been a national increase in these types of behaviors. Based on the previous report, there has been a nationwide 67 percent increase in cutting off other vehicles and a 47 percent increase in honking out of anger since 2016.
Olympics Winners Break Their Medals Celebrating Too Hard
U.S. Winter Olympics champion Breezy Johnson has warned fellow winners not to jump around too much with their medals because they keep breaking. Officials are investigating the spate of breakages suffered by the Games’ opening weekend winners, including 30-year-old gold medalist Johnson, who said, “Don’t jump in them. I was jumping in excitement, and it broke. I’m sure somebody will fix it. It’s not crazy broken, but a little broken.” Similarly, U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu posted on social media saying, “My medal doesn’t need the ribbon,” along with an image of a broken award. Milan Cortina organizing committee’s COO said on Monday, “We are aware of the situation, we have seen the images. Obviously, we are trying to understand in detail if there is a problem. But obviously, we are paying maximum attention to this matter, as the medal is the dream of the athletes, so we want that, obviously, in the moment they are given it, that everything is absolutely perfect, because we really consider it to be the most important moment. So we are working on it.”
A record 13 backcountry skiers, climbers, and hikers died over the past week along the Alpine crescent where the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics kicked off over the weekend. Italian rescuers said Monday that 10 of the victims were killed by avalanches triggered by an unusually unstable snowpack, as fresh snowfall and wind-swept snowcaps on weak internal layers created especially risky conditions. The deaths occurred on ungroomed slopes, away from the Olympic sites in the Italian regions of Lombardy and the Veneto, and in Trentino’s Val di Fiemme, said a spokesperson for the Alpine Rescue Corps. The same group carried out a helicopter rescue of U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn after she broke her leg Sunday during a brutal fall while competing in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Rescuers said there was no avalanche danger for people skiing at the region’s managed ski resorts. They advised anyone making backcountry excursions to heed avalanche bulletins and wait to go out until the snowpack has consolidated.
Ski icon Lindsey Vonn is safely recovering after a brutal fall just 13 seconds into the women’s downhill at the Olympics on Sunday. Vonn broke her leg during the crash and is currently receiving care for the injury, according to her doctors. Vonn was going down the Olympia delle Tofane when she stumbled down the course. The extent of her injury required Vonn to be airlifted out by medical staff. She underwent emergency surgery on her broken leg at a medical facility in the nearby town of Treviso, Italy. The surgery stabilized the fracture caused by the violent on-air crash. Vonn was competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics after an 8-year hiatus from the games. The athlete, 41, has won three Olympic medals in her career, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Just nine days before competing in Sunday’s Olympic race, Vonn ruptured her ACL during a World Cup downhill event, but she still decided to compete. Her Olympic journey has been cut short due to the crash.
The guitarist from the band CAKE, Greg Brown, has died, his bandmates announced on social media on Saturday. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Greg Brown’s passing after a brief illness,” CAKE wrote on Instagram. The cause of death was not announced. Brown was responsible for writing the band’s greatest hit, “The Distance,” which topped off at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. The rock band was founded in 1991 and consists of John McCrea, Vince DiFiore, Xan McCurdy, Daniel McCallum, and Todd Roper. Brown stayed with the rockers through their first and second albums, leaving in 1997. The men stayed close and reunited as a band in the 2010s for the album Showroom of Compassion. “His creative contributions were immense, and his presence — both musical and personal — will be deeply missed. Godspeed, Greg,” CAKE wrote in their post honoring their bandmate. His age was not disclosed in the announcement.
Olympics broadcaster Todd Richards has cleared the air about his embarrassing hot mic moment. The snowboarding legend acknowledged on social media Saturday that he made a slip-up while commentating on the Men’s Big Air final. Thinking he was off-air, Richards cheekily told his fellow host, Todd Harris, “That was boring, that was so boring. I thought the qualifiers were better.” In an Instagram video, he clarified he wasn’t criticizing the athletes’ skill. He explained the qualifiers featured more creative tricks, while the final saw “a lot of people fell, and a lot of people truly did the same trick.” He apologized for any perceived slight and praised the athletes, noting that his criticism had nothing to do with their skill or hard work. “These guys are my heroes, they are my friends, they are my colleagues, and they are all rippers. So, huge shout-outs to everyone who came out here tonight and threw down,” Richards said.
The Northeast felt colder than Antarctica this weekend as an Arctic blast barreled into the region, plunging temperatures to record lows and creating dangerous conditions. New York City and Boston both dipped to around 3 degrees, while parts of Antarctica hovered near 21 degrees, according to AccuWeather. In some areas of the Northeast, wind chills plunged temperatures to as low as -40 degrees. The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Cold Warning for much of the region for the first time since 2004. “In many parts of the Northeast away from the coast, this prolonged stretch of cold is the most extreme in at least the last decade and, in some areas, the last two decades,” AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin told the New York Post. Thirteen people have already died of hypothermia in New York.