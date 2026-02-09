Olympics Winners Break Their Medals Celebrating Too Hard

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the default chocolate and uninspired rose bouquet, and opt for a gift that lets you and your partner explore deeper pleasure, communication, and intimacy (and that doesn’t die in a week or give you a stomach ache). The Lover Set from Lovense is guaranteed to make sparks fly, toes curl, and beds rock—this Valentine’s Day and beyond.

This six-piece kit comes with three toys and three accessories. The Lush 4 delivers slow, deliberate G-spot stimulation, while the hands-free Gush 2 penis massager is perfect for teasing and edging. Then, there’s the Kraken Masturbator, which is soft and endlessly flexible, wrapping every inch of the penis for enhanced sensation. To really add some magic to the mix are the feather tickler, wrist cuffs, and blindfold accessories.

Take turns giving in, hands restrained and vision stolen, using the feather tickler for teasing foreplay before the toys take over. Both the Lush 4 and Gush 2 can be controlled via an app, unlocking endless ways to play like syncing with music, sound, and even video for a fully immersive experience.

For a limited time, the Lover Set is just $249—normally priced at $629 (that’s a whopping 60 percent off). But don’t let the fun end there. Lovense is running a Valentine’s Day sale, offering up to 58 percent off sitewide.