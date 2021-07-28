CHEAT SHEET
Omaha Man Attacks Aldi Shopper for Wearing a Mask, Police Say
An Omaha, Nebraska, man was so unhappy to see another man wearing a mask in an Aldi that he allegedly shot him in the neck with a BB gun. Police told the Omaha World-Herald that the masked man was almost immediately attacked after walking into the store on Tuesday afternoon, with an unmasked man running up and spitting at him for wearing the face covering. The two then began wrestling before the unmasked attacker pulled out a BB gun and shot the man in the neck. The victim, who did not want to be identified, told the outlet that when he asked the man why he would attack him, he responded, “You’re on the other team.” The mask-hater was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor assault.