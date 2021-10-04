Omarosa: It’s Time for Trump to ‘Come Clean’ About His Health
HIDING SOMETHING?
Last week, a New York arbitrator ruled that ex-President Donald Trump’s nondisclosure agreement with his former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is unenforceable—and it sounds like she’s ready to use that freedom. Speaking to Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC Sunday, the former Apprentice star hinted that Trump isn’t being honest about the state of his health and urged him to speak up. Asked if she thinks Trump will run in 2024, she said: “I’m really more concerned about the fact that Donald Trump hasn’t come forward and talked about his health... I don’t know if he will even be healthy enough to run in 2024. I think he needs to come clean to the American people about where he is on that before deciding to get into a very stressful and strenuous race for the White House.” Trump, who’s yet to announce if he’ll seek another term, will be 78 in 2024.