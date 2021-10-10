OMG, I Want That House: Bridgehampton, NY

COVID brought about many changes to American life, including what we like to call the Great Hamptons Migration of 2020. As many Manhattan dwellers fled the concrete streets for full-time living on Long Island’s sandy shores, costs skyrocketed and inventory got a little tight. But there’s at least one gem still up for grabs: this $4.25 million modern home that could easily double as a very fashionable art gallery.

The house was designed by Jack Ceglic, one of the co-founders of the New York City grocery icon Dean & DeLuca, but his inspiration was more of the rural variety. Celig looked to the area’s long history of farming and crafted a home inspired by the shape and form of a barn, though one with a very chic twist. There’s no red-painted wood paneling here; instead, the outside is clad in a striking dark steel.

Many of the walls are made up of 20-feet-tall panes of glass, all the better to keep an eye on your 2.25 acres. The queen of this manor is always watching.

“But what about the neighbors?” you might ask. Taking a step into home ownership is always a roll of the dice on that front, but with this property you know you have at least one thing in common with those on the other side of your spacious lawn. This home is part of a community of four Celig-designed houses. As the newest member of the collective, you are required to propose a toast at your next neighborhood gathering: To minimalism!

When you live in a posh pad in the Hamptons, you have no other choice but to entertain. The best you can hope for is that your family and friends give you a heads up before dropping by for just a short stay (they promise!). These wide open spaces were made for big gatherings, though we recommend that you don’t give any of your guests emergency house keys…they may never leave.

If you’re like us, you have a Pavlovian response to big, beautiful white walls. One look, and you immediately pick up the phone and dial your art dealer. (Well, this is the response we have in our dreams. In the cold light of day, we are but a poor scribbler.)

The kitchen is almost too pretty to mess up with any actual cooking. Speaking of food, this home may have been built three decades after Celig’s first foray into design with Dean & Deluca, but his aesthetic has remained the same. He is the King of Minimalism.

The Hamptons get all the buzz for their summer strut. But the colder months offer just as lovely of a respite…especially given that a giant fireplace is the central feature of the living room.

This proves that not all libraries have to be dusty and dark. Here, the flavor of the 19th-century, courtesy of Shaker-inspired furniture, is paired with peak modernism thanks to a contemporary take on book display and a flood of natural light.

The master is on one end of the house with its own private courtyard. On the other side are two additional en-suite bedrooms that are forced to rough it by sharing an outdoor space.

This house is one big barn with 3,660 square feet of space, but it’s this little slice of the floor plan where we would plan to spend most of our time if we owned said country manor. We like our bathtubs to double as mini hot tubs.

There’s a reason why this room takes an extreme approach to minimalism—it’s the meditation room. Queue up those mindfulness apps because there’s no excuse not to get in some “oms” when you have an entire room dedicated to the practice.

We’re pretty sure the $4.25 mil sticker price includes a green thumb given the DNA of the property. It was not only inspired by the history of local farming communities, the land was once home to a nursery. In a nutshell, being a plant murderer while holding the deed to this house is not allowed.

And finally, may we present our favorite feature of the house, which doubles as the basis for our new favorite game: real estate promo image or Gray Malin photograph?