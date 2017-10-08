OMG, I Want This House: Greece (Photos)

We know Odysseus tried his damnedest to get home quickly, but maybe if this was the house waiting for him, he would have been just a little more successful. Located in Athens, Greece, the H3 House was inspired by the owner’s passion for yachting… and, apparently, very modern architecture. The house is a contemporary palace, but the 10,763 square feet of space is only a fraction of whopping scale of the property; clocking in at just over 75,000 square feet of land, this is a Greek paradise come to life.

