OMG I Want This House: Malibu, Calif.

When you imagine your dream home, there’s probably only one phrase that comes to mind: “post-modern glass castle.” This real estate vision may seem like a pipe dream, but we’ve got some good news. That is exactly how the listing agents describe Ravenseye, a house on a hill in Malibu that hails from that historic year known for its royal palaces—1997.

We like to address the most important feature of every home first: the pool. This house may be an architectural marvel, but this en plein air room is where you’ll be conducting most of your daily affairs. If you need us, we’ll be on the pink flamingo float, otherwise known as our office.

The only way to claim the Malibu crown is to live in a palace designed by the beach town’s most beloved architect and lifelong surfer Harry Gesner. In this case, said crown will only cost you $9.7 million.

Some people might think the best place to be in Malibu is right on the beach. (Who doesn’t love a convenient swim in-swim out?) But those people would be wrong. The best place to be is perched on a hill with the very best views where you can survey all the well-appointed riffraff below.

These 30-foot ceilings highlight one of the themes carried throughout the architectural design: arches. From the magnificent modern flying buttresses featured in the backyard to the wood accents on the windows and ceilings, Gesner enthusiastically embraced his project’s curves.

If you want to get a little meta in your marquee feature of the evening, put on The Blue Planet and let the dulcet tones of famed environmental Brit David Attenborough soothe your stress away while you gaze out your massive master window at the actual Pacific Ocean.

Speaking of the arts, Ravenseye was originally designed for American playwright Jerome Lawrence. So, be prepared for the muses to strike you when you’re in residence in your new residence. If the muses play hard to get, you can sidle up to your in-home bar and try to coax the creativity into appearing.

From his designs to the materials he uses, Gesner has always been inspired by nature. The warm wooden accents throughout the house pair nicely with the actual foliage that can be seen through the sizable windows.

Three bedroom is just enough to be considered spacious, but not so many that you’ll have friends and long-lost family members coming out of the woodwork to impose on your coastal hospitality.

The master closest has plenty of room for your collection of bathing suits, which we’re convinced is the only item of clothing you need as a Malibu resident.

A dip in the pool or the ocean does not a proper bath make. For that, you will have to spend some time in one of your three bathrooms…or go au natural under the shade of the palms.

With the purchase of Ravenseye, you can now claim one acre of prime Malibu real estate as your very own. But there is no limit to how many acres of views you can soak up when you’re camped out on this perch.

This glass castle may have plenty of vintage features, but there is one modern trend that it has fully embraced both inside and outside: the open plan rooms. We call this, our primary open plan living room.

Your friends think their sunset ‘grams are amazing? Just wait until you invite them over for a Ravenseye happy hour.

Whether you consider your new purchase your own private sanctuary or the perfect spot to play Queen of Malibu to your loyal subjects—er, friends—is up to you. Either way, Ravenseye is sure to be the “post-modern glass castle” of your dreams.