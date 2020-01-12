OMG, I Want This House: Palm Beach, FL

On an upscale coastal street in Florida’s posh Palm Beach, there sits a house that is an architectural mullet—all formal French Regency on the outside, all Lisa Perry pop party on the inside. The American palazzo was built for the fancy ball gown soirées notorious in the Palm Beach of yore, but a recent update by the fashion designer, who is the current seller of the home, makes it the perfect space to find joy in whatever craziness this new decade may bring.

Starting in the 1970s, real estate mogul and builder extraordinaire Robert Gottfried began combining his twin loves: French Regency architecture and Palm Beach. By the time he was done, he had built 400 homes in the city alone and coined a new local style—“Gottfried Regency.”

Built in 1980, this home is a prime examples of Gottfried’s work, complete with one of the bronze plaques the builder not-so-humbly began attaching to the front of his creations announcing “Built by Robert W. Gottfried.”

And then Lisa Perry got her hands on it. As Vogue puts it, “Lisa Perry’s love of the 1960s is legendary,” and that primary-colored, kitschy aesthetic is in full display in the interiors that have been completely overhauled by the fashion—turned—interior designer.

The price tag for all that this Atlantic Coast gem has to offer is $10,900,000, and we do mean all. Perry is selling the property as is, with art, furniture, and all the fixin’s included.

In April 2019, the luxury publisher Assouline produced a book highlighting the interiors of Perry’s many homes. “Although the spaces are different in age, geography, and scope, they all come through with a clear, strong vision and that was important for me to convey,” Lisa Perry told Architectural Digest.

The success of the book led Perry to realize that her talent could be used in a new venture— buying, redecorating, and flipping homes. One lucky person (ahem, you!) could be the owner of the first of these projects.

The palazzo is appropriately palatial by way of six bedrooms. While there’s plenty of space for the whole family to spread out in, we’re sure your crew can still find something to fight over, like who will claim the rooms with direct access to the pool.

The obsession over indoor/outdoor space reaches new heights in beach towns. Here, even the bathrooms make you feel like your morning beauty routine is taking place in the magical (read, unnatural) comforts of the great outdoors.

With a fashionable pedigree, this home would lose all credibility if it didn’t have a walk-in closet that looked like a chic corner in an upscale boutique. (Head’s up, the $10.9 mil all inclusive doesn’t include a new wardrobe.)

“My new business involves finding, buying and renovating homes,” Perry told Forbes. “I then fill them with everything I love—from new and vintage furniture and lighting to art work and M&M’s!—all with the idea that the buyer can move right in with as little as a suitcase.”

We don’t mean to alarm you, but we have a feeling this is a home where bathrooms may be known by their assigned primary color.

There is only one unit of measurement worth considering when you’re living on the Florida coast: that of houses, as in, how many houses from the beach do you live? In this case, the answer is a delightful 3. But who cares when you have this body of water at your fingertips.

This primary-hued, bird’s-eye view of the backyard is a work of art, plain and simple.

Gottfried once told Palm Palm Beach Life that, in the heyday of his architectural rule over the city, “People would come to Palm Beach and say, ‘I’m here to buy a Gottfried.’” Today, you can boast to friends that you got your Gottfried…and your mod-pop Perry.