OMG, I Want This House: Sweden

If we’ve learned anything from the cautionary tales of Disney, it’s that gorgeous castles in the middle of the forest do not always bode well for princesses. Belle was kidnapped and held prisoner by the Beast in his gothic fortress; Sleeping Beauty was born into the turreted lap of luxury only to be forced into an epic nap; and Elsa’s snowy play date in the palace with her sister ended in their estrangement and a kingdom thrown into a never-ending winter. But if there was ever a time to turn that castle plot-line around, it’s today. For a mere $1.6 million, you can snap up this modern mansion in the Swedish countryside and choose your own ending to the story of “girl meets castle.”

Whether or not the portrait hanging on your entryway is actually of your great-great-grandfather Baron von Gramps, it’s always a good idea to keep that story going to give a little ancestral heft to your new estate.

The nice thing about having lots of space—and by lots we mean a home with 35 rooms—is that there are plenty of nooks and crannies to get lost in when you need a quiet spot to gossip—er, catch up—during the next family gathering.

Just because your new home has adopted the vast proportions enjoyed by the nobility of old doesn’t mean that the interior has to be similarly historic. Thanks to a 2019 renovation, Stribergs Estate is a thoroughly modern mansion ready to take its rightful place in the pantheon of architectural dreams.

But don’t let the impeccable built-ins and trendy gold chandeliers fool you; the home was originally built in 1875, when Oscar II was the King of Sweden. His reign saw the end of the union between Sweden and Norway. May we suggest you take note of his cautionary tale and ensure that no schisms develop between the east and west wings of your home?

Speaking of imperial reigns, by order of yours truly, fika will be observed in this cozy dining room each and every day. Bring on the coffee and pastries!

This may look like your average great hall, but that’s just its cover story. On fancy evenings, this ballroom doubles as a giant dining room that can comfortably seat your 60 closest friends and family.

Anything less than two crystal-laden chandeliers in your grand chamber would be a social travesty. Thank goodness your new home is up to snuff.

A double staircase that disappears into the upper reaches of the three-story home is chic and mysterious on a good day, but following the lead of the Rolling Stones and painting those steps black gives your home just the right amount of dramatic flair.

We see you’ve met the butler. He requires a little polishing every now and then, but overall the old boy is as stalwart as they come.

Stribergs Estate has one large main home with a wing on either side. Naturally when your quarters are this spacious, more than one kitchen is required. Here is the first of your culinary workshops…

…and here is a second for those days when you prefer to split your dinner party in two complete with separate menus. But when it’s time for dessert, we recommend you bring the whole crew together and outsource it. Nearby Nora, Sweden is known for its ice cream.

Don’t be fooled by your home’s obvious aspirations to join the army of Instagram influencers—Stribergs Estate is actually a farm. Now, what you do with that label, is up to you and any cows you may or may not move into the fields.

Shades of grey is our ideal color scheme for a soothing bedroom. The only pop of color you need when you live in the Swedish countryside is the vibrant natural hues of the foliage just out the window.

As the listing agent describes, Stribergs Estate is “nestled in enchanting lush forests.” We recommend enjoying them from the comfort of your soaking tub to avoid the chance of running into any evil stepmothers or wicked witches during your magical woodland wanderings.

A silk settee, a good book, and a cozy fire are just what winter ordered.

Tuck the kids into bed all in a row, kiss them good night, and leave them to their sweet dreams…or to the epic pillow fights and scary story competitions that are sure to ensue as soon as the adults are out of sight.

When your rowdy ballroom dinner parties are followed by a visit to your smoking room for a round of billiards, it’s important to have a comfy place to land at the end of the evening. The goings on are ever so refined at Stribergs Estate.

It’s the picture of a perfect farm…and by perfect we meant there aren’t any cows to tend to or plants to prune. If you choose to sully things up and add “working” to the front of that farm title, that’s on you.

Decisions, decisions: should you get your steps in by taking a stroll through your grounds and gardens or working up a sweat on the hiking trails in the neighboring forest? Either way, if you need us, we’ll be lounging by the fire.

In addition to the three floors of the main home and the two mansion wings, the house also has a basement ready to serve as your architectural canvas. In its previous lives, it has been a shooting gallery and a humdrum storage space, so the bars have been set on both ends of the spectrum.

Row row row your boat gently across your pond. Or maybe not so gently—the pond is fed by local rapids that make their way through the property.

The Disney princesses may not have always fared so well in their castles, but then they never lived in Stribergs Estate. When the chaos of the new year hits its stride, feel free to inform your friends and family that you will be tucked away in your new mansion living the good life surrounded by an enchanted forest in the middle of Sweden.