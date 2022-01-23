OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Courchevel, France

Chalet Nevada The Nei, Courchevel, France (Vrbo): Oh, the weather outside is frightful (editor’s note: At least in the parts of the world where it’s winter and where global warming isn’t currently wrecking seasonal havoc), which means it’s officially ski season! There are plenty of places in the U.S. where you can slap on some skis and hurtle yourself down the side of a mountain, but since we’ve been stuck in place too long, why not dream of more chic peaks. Like those of the Trois Vallées in the Alps. It goes without saying that if you’re going to ski the finest, you’ll want to stay in the finest as well.

As you can see from the glittering chandeliers, the grand statement staircase, and the striking interiors, this home is fit for the visiting royalty of Arendelle. What is also fit for a queen is the dramatic price tag. A stay here will cost you just shy of $29,000 per night, thank your highness very much.

But for those of you who aren’t bonafide Snow Princesses, your frugal little hearts may find some peace in the fact that the staggering fee comes with your own personal Alps concierge available to you 24/7. If you’re going to spend like royalty, you might as well live like royalty, too.

Chalet Nevada has eight substantial rooms—some of which are the size of a spacious Manhattan apartment as this airy master proves. According to the listing, the winter retreat sleeps 16. But with this much airy space to play in, we’re sure you could sneak a few additional guests onto your trip and, even if they drew the short straw for the couch, they’d still sleep in the best luxury of their lives.

It may be those shiny silver candelabras, but we’re getting some serious Beauty and the Beast vibes from this dining room table. Hopefully, all you’ll have to do is “tie your napkin ‘round your neck, cherie” and someone else will do everything else necessary to create a legendary après-ski feast.

One of our favorite details of this home are the very handsome wooden ceilings in the bedrooms, each of which has its own unique pattern and detail. Dream the night away under a sky of timber.

There’s nothing better than taking a long, piping hot soak after a full day on the slopes…or a full day in which you made one glorious run down a blue before you took a break for lunch, had a cocktail, and decided to call it a day.

This gorgeous room with a desk is where whoever is paying for your pricey vacay will be bunking…so they can earn the big bucks during the workday, of course. A day’s rest is for people who aren’t spending the equivalent of a new car on each night’s lodging.

The mix of white marble and dark wood manages to create a clean, yet warm environment, even when the weather outside is a bonafide Alps blizzard.

This room with a view is the one you claim if you’re a lover of the outdoors who wants to be immersed in the natural environment without freezing your butt off during the winter. Keep the curtains open and you’ll feel like you’re hibernating with the bears.

Nothing says a night out at the (home) theater like a red velvet carpet and some furry white ottomans. Since you’re living a life of luxury, we suggest you conduct your movie screenings as if they were opening night at the Cannes Film Festival. Dress for the occasion, walk to your seat as if you were on the real red carpet—cocktail in-hand, of course—and action!

Those ski muscles don’t strengthen themselves! Thankfully, you will have a fully decked out gym where you can put in the work.

Many people tout the benefits of an après-ski hot tub session, but we prefer a daily après-ski massage to loosen up those screaming bones. (What can we say, it’s been awhile since we’ve spent time on our snow legs.) If you’re like us, you always have a masseuse on standby while on vacation.

What’s that, you ask? Oh, it’s no big deal—just your average in-home, below-ground azure pool. Grab a bottle of wine, heat that baby up, and you’ve got yourself the makings of a vacation evening that you (and your bank account) will never forget.

This looks like the perfect spot from which to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics. Practice your best float or your group’s champagne-in-hand synchronized swimming routine all while admiring what the show-offs who actually made the cut can do on the dangerously steep slopes and ridiculously high jumps in Beijing. What’s better: vacation sloth or Olympic athlete? It’s really a tough call.

Book Your Stay: Chalet Nevada The Nei, Courchevel, France: $28,950/night via Vrbo