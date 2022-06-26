OMG, I Want to Rent That House: El Born, Barcelona, Spain

17th-Century Palace, Barcelona, Spain (Vrbo): Eighty percent of becoming a queen is all about being born to the right parents at the right time. The luck of birth is not something we can help you with. But the other 20 percent, well, that’s a different story. That is all about the pageantry of being royal—the wardrobes full of designer gowns, the tiaras so blinged out they blind, and having a fabulous home that goes by the name “Palace.” While we may not be able to make you a Queen for Life à la Queen Elizabeth, we can make you the Queen of Vacation by introducing you to this gorgeous vacation home in Barcelona, your very own Palace.

The exterior of this property is all grand staircases and dramatic plays of light and shadow that create an ambience that carries the appropriate sense of historic gravity for a home with 17th-century roots. The inside, on the other hand, is a bit more modern thanks to a complete makeover in 2019.

We love a neutral breakfast nook, all the better to imagine the colorful details of your day. As an added bonus, the dark wood accents of the doors and ceiling beams here are original to the palace, lending your morning coffee a shot of historical importance.

Based on the size of this room, we would venture to say living rooms are the new ballrooms. This transformation makes sense given that, in this our Age of Athleisure, you would probably have a hard time convincing your party guests to show up to your next shindig in ballroom-appropriate attire.

Not all palaces are for children, nor are all holiday rentals. This one, however, doesn’t discriminate based on age. This is one vacation where your kiddos won’t have to BYOToys, which gives you all the more space to pack party dresses in your carry on.

We love a good private courtyard where you can take your morning coffee in peace. With these cute hanging lights, the same principle goes for your bedtime glass of local grapes.

This palace spans five stories. But the real beauty of this urban castle is it’s position in the neighborhood of El Born, where it is ideally positioned to rule—or explore—all of Barcelona.

While many of the home’s centuries-old bones hailing from 1602 are still in evidence here, the makeover came with a fleet of new, modern furniture. The bottom line is: you will have a much more comfortable night’s sleep than the original princess of the palace.

We are torn on this particular room. On the one hand, answering your boss’s emails from the comfort of this modern office is a dream. On the other, why are you answering your boss’s emails on vacation?

There are six bedrooms spread across the multiple floors, so there is plenty of space for everyone in your vacation crew. But this palace was built in the 1600’s and no amount of modern renovations can correct one old-fashioned detail: there are just three bathrooms.

We love a good pop of color in a mostly neutral home, especially when that color comes via some gorgeous tile that serves as a backdrop to a clawfoot tub. Also, has there ever been cuter his and hers sinks?

Well, this is a new take on the concept of a platform bed. It’s more like a platform room.

The custom architecture-cum-furniture is a true work of art in this palace. We could only dream of a bunkbed like this when we were kids.

Every monarch needs an escape plan, which is also a good rule of thumb for anyone on vacation with their nearest and dearest longer than just a couple of days. When the joking starts to hit a little too close to home, you can just exit out the window.

While we can make you feel like a Queen in Barcelona thanks to this palace, we can’t secure your status for life. With the end of your trip comes the end of your reign. But we do wish you the best of luck back in the real world.

Book Your Stay: 17th-century Palace, Barcelona, Spain: $1,340/night via Vrbo