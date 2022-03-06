OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

727 Airplane Jungle Fuselage, Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica (Vrbo): A lot of people make their way to Costa Rica for vacation, but only a few of them can say that they spent their nights suspended 50 feet in the air sleeping in a converted Boeing 727 airliner. This plane is one of the most special holiday homes that we’ve seen in awhile, and it earns bonus points (can you say “overachiever”?) for its location above the Manuel Antonio National Park. As if you needed any other excuse to jet off to Costa Rica, it also gives you at least the veneer (a very, very thin veneer) of sustainability. Sure you drove to the airport, got in a plane, and flew hundreds of miles to reach your holiday destination, but at least your lodgings have been repurposed out of what would have been transportation trash, right?

One early caveat: that this rental is not for those afraid of heights. Make sure vacation invites to any acrophobic friends get lost in the mail (you know the saying: little white lies keep friendship alive) as this airplane sits 50 feet above the ground and brings a new meaning to the concept of a treehouse.

We can’t guarantee an entirely private experience here. Given that you will be staying in the middle of the jungle, you may have any number of neighbors stopping by for a visit. These include the howler, spider, and white-faced monkeys, as well as sloths and over 184 types of birds.

What do you do with a cockpit in an airplane that no longer flies? You tile the floor with a large mosaic and turn it into a piece of art that doubles as a prime jungle-viewing position.

The long cabin of the plane was converted into two bedrooms, one of which fits two queen beds with plenty of leg room in between. While these digs may be cozy, they do fit up to six people for a comfortable night of beauty rest and sweet dreams of private planes.

The 727 also has full bathrooms that have blessedly gone through extensive renovations. Only this one, however, has prime cockpit position. This room also leaves you with the slightly awkward decision: is it time for a shower or happy hour and a little nature viewing from the flight deck?

This spacious bathroom is a little more private than the one that shares a space with a prime position in the plane. It’s also the perfect place to primp for a night out in the nearby town of Manuel Antonio.

To class up the old tin can, the walls and floors were given a makeover and paneled in teak. The result is this master bedroom that looks like it couldn’t possibly fit into the body of any of the airplanes where you’ve spent so much time crammed knees-to-chest with 150 other people. It’s a wonder how open a space can feel when the army of seats are ejected.

Just because you’re living it up in alternative lodgings, doesn’t mean you have to slum it. Props to the people who embrace outhouses and camping stoves in order to stay in the middle of nature, but that’s just not our style. This airplane manages to be nestled in the middle of the jungle, but also have a full kitchen, central air, and a working TV.

We always like to be prepared by identifying where we will be taking a nap after a day at the beach well before we ever arrive at our destination. Bingo. Luckily, you won’t have to wait to long to plump down into this lounge chair because the white sand beach is just a short walk away from your plane’s front door.

Vacationing with your love in a remote jungle may sound like the most romantic vacation ever—or the start of a horror movie—but isolation even in paradise has it’s drawbacks, what with having to lug in all of your supplies in and the lack of a pool. But the 727 hits the vacation sweet spot: it feels like a cozy, secluded holiday home but its next to a hotel that offers visitors full access to the restaurants and pools and — most importantly — housekeeping services.

Wings are for flying, we all know. But, it turns out, they also make nifty support structures on which to build a gorgeous deck from which to view the Pacific Ocean or the Manuel Antonio National Park, depending on your mood.

You are not the only one who has seen this image and that, “Ah, vacation paradise!” The 727 has been recognized in a variety of travel publications including Travel + Leisure, HGTV, and Animal Planet. That means you should probably book your stationary flight early to make sure you get a good spot on the calendar.

So, with a place this unique, we can’t imagine ever leaving our “hotel.” But you can’t forget that the whole point of this trip was to visit Costa Rica. If you can tear yourself away from your private jet, you have not only the gorgeous bodies of water to enjoy nearby (Pacific Ocean and pool), but also a variety of activities like surfing, ziplining, and—our favorite—waterfall-watching.

Is there anything like watching a summer sunset with a boozy tropical beverage in hand from the deck of your own private plane? No—no, there is not.

Book Your Stay: 727 Airplane Jungle Fuselage, Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica: $645/night via Vrbo