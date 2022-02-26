OMG, I Want to Rent That House: New Orleans, LA

Maison Grace, New Orleans, LA (Vrbo): One of the most distinctive things about New Orleans is the history that runs through every street, every sound, every tasty morsel that comes out of city. It’s a characteristic that should be embraced in every way possible when you visit the Big Easy, especially during Mardi Gras season. Sure, you can do this by enjoying some jazz on Frenchmen Street and visiting the French Quarter and eating all the beignets at Cafe du Monde. But you can also embrace this spirit by choosing to stay in a place that embodies the rich history of the city—say, a former mid-century warehouse converted into a spacious home in a neighborhood that was originally settled in the early 19th century.

Let's get the most important thing out of the way first: the pool. Sultry, southern Louisiana has the tendency to get a little warm, even in the winter. Since taking a dip in the Mississippi isn’t advised (strong current, vast expanse, muddy quality…the list goes on), it’s a treat to have access to your own private source of still water to cool off in right outside your back door.

As we’ve mentioned, this is a town that appreciates history. So, it’s no surprise that the commercial warehouse-to-domestic dwelling conversion prioritized maintaining the spirit of the former structure. High ceilings, exposed brick, the original steel beams—this is a warm and cozy home that still has a hefty dose of industrial flare.

Given the sheer quantity of utterly delicious flavors in New Orleans, it can be intimidating to think about preparing a homemade meal in this city. May we suggest you secretly dip out to pick up take-out? We spy the perfect plates on which you can serve your “homemade” feast to your guests. Just don’t forget to bury those to-go containers at the bottom of the garbage can.

The spacious industrial layout has another benefit: the sheer number of guests it can accommodate. With nine bedrooms, Maison Grace can sleep 20 people, which is why the owners advertise it as a perfect place for a reunion of family or friends, or even an offsite business meeting if your job is old-school and hasn’t totally given up on IRL company culture.

This home is in the middle of the bustling Faubourg Marigny neighborhood, but, thanks to a sturdy fence, you can enjoy full privacy without sacrificing that gold standard of vacation rentals: location, location, location.

The other gold (silver?) standard of a holiday house: a grill. Check check. Get ready for a picnic in your own little park. Bonus points will be awarded if you choose to grill up that very Louisiana speciality—gator.

Maison Grace is a blessedly walkable home. There’s no need to rent a care when you’re near all the shops you might need during your stay as well as only a short walk away from some of the city’s most popular sights.

As we’ve established, this is not your classic New Orleans shotgun house. With 6,200 square feet, the bedrooms are large and spacious, thank the warehouse gods.

Maison Grace also has 9.5 bathrooms, so your 20-person powdering and prepping for a night out on the town doesn’t have to be as finely choreographed.

Almost all of the bedrooms come with a desk for anyone who needs to get a little work done before finding a street-side daiquiri. Oh, the world we live in now. #alwayshustlin

If you need us, we’ll be in here sleeping off a massive beignet coma. (Did we mention Cafe du Monde is less than a mile away?)

Finding a home that sleeps 20 is a miraculous rarity. It also means that said home must offer several sitting rooms for you to repair to when your 19 closest friends and family become way—way!—too much.

The icing on the cake of any holiday house is the presence of a roof deck where you can soak up some sun and some cocktails while looking out over the bustling neighborhood below. New Englanders may enjoy a good leaf peeping trip in the fall; we enjoy a good local peeping trip during every season of the year.

Book Your Stay: Maison Grace, New Orleans, LA $1,350/night via Vrbo