OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Southampton, New York

Wyandanch Lane Compound, NY (Sotheby’s International Realty): Oh, what a quaint Southampton cottage, you might be thinking. Sure, it’s a little on the large side, but look at those charming shutters, those dormer windows, the hint of a widow’s walk. Well, we have some disconcerting news for you: you have been deceived! While this Wyndanch Lane home may be giving you upscale cottagecore vibes, the reality is it’s a luxe seaside compound. This is not just a home for your summer vacation, but a perch from which to incite the envy of all of the other Hamptons renters in the neighborhood.

For the modest price of $500,000 for a two-week stay (calm yourself — that’s only $35,714 a day!), you get not just the gigantic main house that you’ve already snuck a peek at, but also three guest cottages that defy the name of cottage. Throughout the entire property, there are 21 bedrooms, 21 full bathrooms, 5 half baths, 16,000 square feet of indoor space, and 4.9 acres of outdoor space. We’re betting that price is starting to look a little better right about now.

Do you hear that sound? That’s the sound of a gorgeous kitchen calling out for the perfect chef to come take over. On second thought, it might be the sound of the nearby Atlantic Ocean, but you get the message.

This compound has enough amenities to keep you on location for your entire trip, but it is also next door to Southampton Village. So, if you do want to take advantage of all the quintessential Hamptons goings-on—restaurants, yoga studios, clubs—you can easily do so.

We might just be in love…with a bathroom. This blue tile is everything. While we aren’t morning people, we can imagine brushing our teeth or taking a long morning soak in this bright bathroom would wake us right up.

We’ve been keeping a little secret…and surprise! You didn’t think we’d steer you to a home this grand if said home wasn’t overflowing with amenities, didya? Welcome to a little slice of the in-home Japanese spa, whose menu of services includes a sauna, steam room, hot tub, and gym.

This is Long Island, the ancestral home of the Italians. (Editor’s note: that is grossly incorrect.) That means, pizza is a religion here, and it’s one you can practice while on vacation thanks to your very own wood burning pizza oven.

There are three structures on this property that are misnamed. They are called the “guest cottages” and their origins are appropriately humble. In the 19th century, this property was an acclaimed farm and these three buildings were originally built in 1890 as the creamery, stables, and caretakers’ cottage. But then the renovation happened…

When you hear “guest cottage” you probably don’t envision full homes each with three bedrooms matched by at least that many bathrooms. But that’s exactly what you get here. That means you can invite not just that couple who you would love to vacation with, but don’t necessarily want in your same house, but you can tell them to bring along their whole family. We encourage you to really embrace the idea of living on a “compound” while on your Southhampton sojourn.

Did we forget to mention that those not-so-modest cottages each have their own full kitchens, living rooms, and laundry rooms? On the plus side, that means you’ll only have to see your guests when you want to. On the minus, they may never leave.

Now, this is the deity we bow down to during the summer: a gorgeous pool. It’s hard to imagine leaving this spot during your two-week stay, especially if you have someone delivering homemade pizzas to you throughout the day. But we would like to mention that the beach is also just a very short walk away and the home enjoys 400 very private feet of Old Town Pond shoreline.

One benefit of having fully loaded guest cottages is that your invitees may return the favor and invite you over for a home-cooked meal a few nights during their stay. No matter where your food is prepared, rest assured that there is an outdoor dining area nearby.

“Oh how fun—a fireplace,” you’re probably thinking. True to it’s nature, this Wyandanch Lane Compound is never happy with a single charming element. This is just one of the eight fireplaces that are scattered indoors and outdoors throughout the property. And lest we forget to mention any fire features, there is also a fire pit on the grounds.

Mixing patterns is all the rage right now, especially when it comes to reading and napping nooks. As expected, this compound is right on trend.

And now for a final view of your (temporary) summer kingdom. While not everything that meets the eye is yours, the pool is. As is the tennis court. And the giant white house with two wings. And the smaller three houses…we could go on forever. This is what summer vacation dreams are made of.

Book Your Stay: Wyandanch Lane Compound, Southampton, NY: $500,000/two weeks via Sotheby’s International Realty