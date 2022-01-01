OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Tulum, Mexico

Casa Sol Penthouse, Tulum, Mexico (Airbnb): Before the Era of Covid began, Tulum was a former hidden gem that was becoming more than a little exposed. Everyone who was anyone was dashing off to the Riviera Maya for some much needed rest and relaxation (capped off by a heavy dose of tequila, we can only assume). But just because Tulum has now firmly taken its place as a hotspot doesn’t mean you should skip it, even if you are trying to find somewhere off the beaten path to take a little holiday jaunt amid the never-ending pandemic. Rather than staying at one of the popular hotels on the water, opt for a luxury penthouse like Casa Sol which offers all the sand and sun that Tulum is known for, but with a heavy dose of privacy and comfort.

To quote The Chicks, “she needs wide open spaces,” which is exactly what this living area offers. The open plan architecture is doubly breezy thanks to sliding glass doorS which extend the living area into the great outdoors of the patio.

The beauty of renting a holiday pad is that you have all the comforts of a home kitchen in which you can whip up your family’s meals. But the beauty of renting a luxury holiday house is that you also have the option of asking your host to help you schedule a private Mexican chef to come and cook for your whole crew. May we suggest you opt for the latter option as often as possible.

Everyone who visits the Riviera Maya boasts of ocean views, but only Casa Sol residents (well, okay, not only) look out their window into the treetops of the verdant Mayan jungle. This home is only ten minutes from the busy beaches of Tulum and only five minutes from the cenotes, or natural swimming caves, that the region is known for. But it’s all about jungle living after a day splashing around in the water.

The best thing about traveling is embracing everything about the local culture—and here you can do it in style. The space was designed by a leading Mexican architect and was furnished and decorated with only the finest goods created by local craftsmen. We know you might be tempted to pocket a gorgeous giant wall hanging or an expertly crafted rattan chair, but may we implore you to resist the temptation.

This holiday penthouse is also very on-trend. The only thing more prolific than the Covid babies (according to our entirely unscientific personal observation) are the Covid houses. This one joins the group of brand spankin’ new structures built in 2021, which means you will be among the first groups to stay in the space.

The Casa Sol penthouse has three cozy bedrooms, but if you want to add a couple extras to your party, you can squeeze two additional guests into the living quarters to sleep a total of ten, otherwise known as a perfectly sized pod.

Four bathrooms also means everyone can get their evening glam on. You may not be hitting the clubs these days, but since we’ve convinced you that a private chef is a need, not a want, it might be time to dust off your very bored party clothes.

Mexican minimalism is all about adobe-colored walls that let the natural light and natural views spice up the place. Me encanta.

You may think that your penthouse quarters are the tallest thing in the building, but you would be wrong. That honor goes to your own private pool, which is on the roof of the penthouse. Fancy a little sky-high swim?

A hammock is obligatory on any Caribbean vacation, so you won’t be surprised to find this swinging beauty here. But Casa Sol gets extra points for putting our favorite napping chair in such a dreamy location.

If you get a little bored of living the life of luxury in your private quarters—eat, swim, nap, repeat—there is another nearby option for you to get the full Tulum experience (think massages and yoga) without braving the trendy public beaches. This property is across the street from Holistika Tulum, a wellness hotel that welcomes all Casa Sol guests.

Now is the perfect time for us to remind you of the next line of The Chicks’ “Wide Open Spaces” chorus—our protagonist needs those breezy expanses so she has “room to make her big mistakes.” And as everyone knows, most big mistakes start right here, at the (in-home) bar with a bottle of mezcal.

If the past two years have you craving a little more permanence in a chaotic life, then maybe a week-long stay at Casa Sol won’t cut it. No worries—there’s another option for you. Thanks to the company, Kocomo, this space is also open to new co-owners-cum-investors (think a timeshare) for the paltry sum of a little over $100k. That’s just a dip in the Santa money bucket, right? (We wish!)

With this view, we assume that even the birds will be jealous of your vacation, though maybe not as jealous as all the rest of your friends and family who have been stuck in place for the past two years. You might want to extend that vacay another couple days to make sure you have time to firmly secure your shield against stink eyes before your return.

Book Your Stay: Casa Sol, Tulum, Mexico: $1,200/night via Airbnb