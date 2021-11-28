OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Whistler, Canada

Whistler, Canada (Vrbo): There are two rules we believe should govern the winter holidays: 1. Christmas decorations are not to be seen nor heard until after Thanksgiving 2. Black Friday should be rebranded from the International Day of Shopping to the International Day of Planning Your Next Ski Trip. This year, hum “O Canada” to the tune of “O Christmas Tree” while you book a stay at this luxury mountain chalet in Whistler. While the price tag is a little hefty, if you invite your 25 closest friends, it becomes downright affordable, even after the financial disaster that is the gifting season.

A recent renovation transformed this sizable mountain home into a refuge of modern leisure and comfort. This room also reminds us of one of the perks of choosing winter for your mountain jaunt: the only bears you’ll see are in photos like the one peeking out from the corner.

This chalet is within walking distance to all the Whistler hot spots— Whistler Village and Lost Lake—so you can choose to cook your meals or make the much better decision to cook up some delicious reservations or picnic basket takeout orders instead.

Ever wonder what it would look like to seat 26 hungry guests for dinner every night? It looks like this—a long table that extends out into the horizon. Though, when it comes to cooking for 26, you’re on your own. We have enough trouble cooking for yours truly.

Let’s give a wink and a nod to our hosts for the not-so-subtle subliminal messaging weaved into the living room decor.

You might take one look at this photo and think, “Lounging in the outdoors…in the middle of winter? No, thank you!” But before you make any hasty decisions, may we present you with this short list: barrel sauna, hot tub, two fire pits.

Not all vacations are kid-friendly, and for good reason. Sometimes you just need a break from your adorable little monsters. But this home is not adults-only. While it has all the posh features of a luxury mountain chalet, it is also family friendly with things like this adorable kids bunkroom. If snow hasn’t totally blanketed the ground, you can also send the kids into the yard to hunt for the magical Elf doors that are scattered around the property.

Your 26-strong group can spread out across the 10 bedrooms and nine bathrooms so everyone can lay their heads down in comfort for their long winter slumber.

This is not your mama’s winter cabin. While the wood-paneled walls and ceilings may scream traditional ski chalet, the zebra rug is all modern mansion. This is an interior design scheme that understands you can be a ski lodge paradise without having decor that insists everyone acknowledge that fact every moment of the day.

Welcome to a place where every season is put-put season! Whistler is a chic town that has everything you could want—restaurants and spas, boutiques and mountains sports. But even if you don’t make it into town, you’ll still avoid the FOMO considering this winter chalet is in competition to win the “having it all” contest.

Whistler is an active person’s paradise, what with all the mountain sports at your warmly gloved fingertips. But if your style is more taking advantage of your holiday home’s meditation area and barrel sauna, not only will we not judge, we will deliver a bottle of bubbly to you and leave you alone to find your zen.

Ok, now we’re thinking two trips to Whistler in 2022 might be in order. This hammock looks too delicious to miss out on, so it’s a Whistler Winter and Summer 2022, or bust!

We’ve always admired the sauna culture of the Swedes, though we’re a little less enthusiastic about the cold plunge part of the ritual. (We know, we know, health benefits and all.) It seems entirely more reasonable to plan a warm-blooded polar bear swim by doing your reps between the hot barrel sauna and the hot tub.

There will be no mixing up ski boots in this gorgeously organized mud room. The most important routine of the day during a ski trip is the post-ski routine: put up skis and boots, fire up the indoor fireplaces, and get toasty while you mix up a batch of cocktails. Once your hot toddies and dirty martinis are ready to go, move the party to the hot tub.

Whenever anything ridiculous happens in the U.S.—and, let’s be honest, that’s quite often—everyone always talks about running away to Canada. If we can have these outdoor accommodations and this view for the rest of our lives, then count us in for the Great American Exodus.

Book Your Stay: Mountain Chalet, Whistler, Canada $2,200/night via Vrbo