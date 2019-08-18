OMG, I Want to Rent This House: Malibu, CA

OMG, I Want to Rent This House spotlights the most spectacular and unique homes that you can actually stay in. From open-air villas to an adult treehouse, we explore all the places that you should book for an unforgettable getaway.

Petra Manor, Malibu, CA on Vrbo: Los Angeles is famously a coastal city—hello, views of the Pacific and a culture built on sun and surf—but if it’s a true beach vibe you’re seeking for your next California vacation, set your GPS for Malibu. The thin strip of a city just west of L.A. is the beach town to the stars. But who needs to dream about (or stalk) the homes of the rich and famous when you can pretend to be a member of their vaunted crowd. May we present your new (temporary, but we won’t tell if you won’t) Malibu estate: Petra Manor.

If the idea of an estate immediately conjures images of gated entrances and precisely trimmed topiary, you are in luck. Not only will you be living among all the regal trappings of luxury on your next vacation, but you can also enjoy a dose of modern flare by way of walls filled with fine art worthy of a contemporary museum.

You may fancy yourself the chicest of your crew, a self-appointed title we wouldn’t dare dispute, but it may be a good idea to open your magnanimous heart and invite a few of your more stylish underlings along for this holiday soirée. You love their company, of course, but the more-the-merrier mindset will also help to offset the hefty Malibu price tag.

As generations of aristocrats and A-listers—or at least their accountants—could tell you, living large doesn’t come cheap. Petra Manor may offer you the chance to impersonate a multi-millionaire without shelling out a large row of zeros, but a stay on this estate is still going to cost you a whopping $14,500 a night. The good news is, with ten bedrooms and eight bathrooms equipped for 16 visitors, that dollar sign becomes…ok, it’s still pretty expensive, but at least it’s a little bit more manageable.

But, oh, the amenities you will enjoy for the daily cost of a brand new subcompact. Forget the charms of Malibu—the beaches, the shopping, the people watching! Your private digs come equipped with every indoor and outdoor delight that has ever flitted through your dreams.

Most people come to California for the sun, which is garishly on display in the backyard oasis of Petra Manor. Fancy a game of tennis? Please make your way to the resident court. Or a day swimming laps in the pool? Why don’t you change into your suit in the cabana. There are plenty of cushioned lounges for you to do your best impersonation of a sun worshipping goddess, and more than one bar on grounds is just waiting for you to whip up your best attempt at a beach-inspired cocktail. (Never knew how complicated a piña colada was, didya?)

During the evenings, or on days when the light is just too bright, take a twirl in the in-home dance studio or settle in for a movie marathon in the sultry theater. (You won’t find a roaring fire and dusky purple velvet chairs in your neighborhood AMC). After the closing credits scroll up the screen, feel free to make yourself at home in the private lounge that doubles as a bar for some post-big screen entertainment.

In short, once you arrive at Petra Manor, you will never want to leave. It’s not a bad way to spend a beachfront holiday just outside of L.A., but be forewarned that the estate-living hangover is nothing to scoff at. Once you get a taste of the good life, you’ll never want to go home.

Book Your Stay: Petra Manor in Malibu, California: $14,500 a night on VRBO