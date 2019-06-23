OMG I Want To Rent This House: Paraty, Brazil

We know the feeling, during the dog days of summer, when all you can think about is jetting off to the jungle to commune with monkeys and skinny dip in remote waterfalls. The only thing stopping you is the big question of lodging. After all, it’s one thing to be one with nature but heaven forbid you find yourself bedded down in nature. This year you can finally make your dreams come true when you book a stay at Arca house in the middle of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest. The only thing better than spending a day in nature is finding yourself in a stylish abode as soon as happy hour rolls around.

Book now on Airbnb

Embracing sustainability doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to all things rustic and dreary. This home is both eco-friendly and worthy of a feature in Architectural Digest, which truly is the only way to build a bungalow that’s smack dab in the middle of a thriving jungle.

Book now on Airbnb

Only two words come to mind when cruising through photos of Arca house: romantic retreat. But just in case you want to extend an invite to a special friend or two, the property has two comfy bedrooms.

Book now on Airbnb

Owned by a Brazilian architect and his designer wife, the home is made out of a semicircular drum of corrugated iron with glass on both sides. It not only looks cool, it will also lull you into a meditative state during the rainy season when the tinkle of rain on the roof is a constant soundtrack.

Book now on Airbnb

When you’ve found refuge in the jungle, cooking at home is a delicious and cozy prospect. But on nights when you just can’t bear to wash any more dishes, head to the local restaurant just outside the property gates where you will find “a simple place, but very authentic, with delicious food.” What more could you ask for?

Book now on Airbnb

Arca house is located in the Aldeia Rizoma ecological sanctuary in the Atlantic Forest, which makes communing with nature a mandatory event. After a morning spent spying monkeys and vibrant blue butterflies, follow the lead of the former and pick yourself a tasty banana for a snack.

Book now on Airbnb

Do you hear that? That’s the sound of the property’s private waterfall calling your name. Rain or shine, suit or no suit, there’s only one place to be come afternoon.

Book now on Airbnb

Practice your “oms” and your downward dogs because the buzzword at Arca house is “tranquility”...until a monkey sneaks in through your open door, of course. (Editor’s note: we’ve never heard of this happening, but it doesn’t hurt to be careful when you’re dealing with notorious tricksters.)

Book now on Airbnb

We are personally in favor of making every vacation a digital detox. (We are also in favor of making every week a vacation.) But in the unfortunate event that you have to clack those computer keys, the home comes complete with wifi and plenty of nooks and crannies to channel your money-making inspiration.

Book now on Airbnb

Even in the bathroom you will be surrounded by the familiar colors and materials of the forest.

Book now on Airbnb

It’s hard to imagine you would ever want to leave this modern bungalow except for rambles through the woods. But if you’re feeling the urge for exploration of a more urban sort, the bus to nearby Paraty stops just outside the property gates and Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are only a four-hour drive away.

Book now on Airbnb

As the saying goes—often spouted by annoying people just returned from holiday—you often need a vacation from your vacation. We would bet our hard-earned quarters that after spending some time at Arca house, you will find yourself more relaxed and at one with nature than your normally besuited-heart ever thought possible.

Book now on Airbnb