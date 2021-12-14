CHEAT SHEET
Omicron Forces Cornell to Shut Down Campus
Out of an “abundance of caution,” Cornell University has announced that it will close its Ithaca, New York, campus amid the “rapid spread” of COVID-19 among the student body. According to CNN, the decision was made after nearly 500 students were confirmed positive. The university’s testing center said that Omicron had been detected in “a significant number” of cases, prompting the school to move to “alert level red.” Though the university has only a few days remaining in the semester, all finals will be completed remotely and all campus facilities will remain closed.