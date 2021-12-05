CHEAT SHEET
Omicron Has Now Been Found in 17 U.S. States
The number of states that have reported cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has jumped to 17. On Sunday, the Georgia confirmed its first in-state case, while the St. Louis Health Department said a Missouri resident has also contracted the variant. Both cases were in patients who had been traveling—one to South Africa, the other in the U.S. Previously, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin had detected cases of the variant.