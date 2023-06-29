Harry and Meghan’s Scribe Teases New Book Full of Shameful Royal Secrets
‘SPIN-FREE’
Omid Scobie, a British journalist who co-authored a biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, promised on Wednesday that his new book will pull back the curtain on the House of Windsor, exposing moments the royal family “should be ashamed of.” Announcing the book’s November release date in an opinion piece for the news site i, Scobie wrote, “Just like this country’s politicians, the royals are not, and should not be, above reproach—no matter how desperately certain press secretaries may want you to think so.” He swore that Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival would be a “spin-free” account of royal life. His 2020 book, the similarly heftily titled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, was widely regarded as a deeply sympathetic look at the Sussexes, with the couple reportedly cooperating on the project with Scobie and his co-author.