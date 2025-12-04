Ominous Poll Warns Gen Z Is Rapidly Losing Faith in America

Young Americans increasingly distrust the media, politicians, and public institutions, and largely feel like the country is going down the drain, according to a new survey. The 25th annual Harvard Youth Poll found that Gen Z has widespread anxiety about inflation and economic security, and overwhelmingly disapproves of President Donald Trump. Twenty nine percent of the 2,040 18-29-year-olds surveyed said they approve of Trump’s policies, down from 31 percent in the spring. The accompanying report noted, however, that respondents had “deeply negative views of both parties.” Fifty seven percent felt the country is headed down the wrong path. During the 2009 recession, that number was only 37 percent, Axios reports. Overall, 59 percent said they regard AI as a threat to their future job prospects, far more than immigration (31 percent). Meanwhile, 43 percent said they were already struggling financially or had limited financial security. The poll also asked, for the first time ever, how young Americans feel about political violence—and 28 percent said they view it as “acceptable when the government violates individual rights.” Director of polling at the Harvard Institute of Politics, John Della Volpe, said of the bleak survey results: “Instability is shaping nearly every part of young people’s lives.”

The Harvard Youth Poll found that young Americans are increasingly worried about their future. Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics/ Harvard Youth Poll

