Wow, Omnilux's Coveted Anti-Aging Light Therapy Mask Is Worth Every Penny
FDA-APPROVED
The pursuit of youth has long plagued our world. Many modern-day consumers go to great lengths to reduce the ravages of aging—Botox, plastic surgery, weird vampire facials, you name it. And while some products do show promise of slowing down aging, nothing can reverse time. But effective products like the FDA-cleared (and derm-approved) Omnilux Contour Face can help reduce its wear and tear.
When I first saw the Omnilux Contour Face it terrified me. Not only does it look like a mask a serial killer might wear, but LED light therapy was something I had never heard of until recently and, frankly, I was pretty skeptical of. But as someone who tires of trying one-trick products that often don’t deliver on their sky-high promises, I wanted to see if the device actually lived up to its incredible reviews.
While the mask is a bit cumbersome at first, once you get it fitted and light it up, the magic begins working over a quick 10-minute period. I was worried that the process would be uncomfortable—or even cause my sensitive skin to break out or flare up, but the experience was actually quite relaxing for my skin. I didn’t experience any discomfort or pain during or after the 10-minute treatments.
Omnilux Contour Face LED Light Therapy Mask
As recommended, I used the Omnilux Contour Face at least three times a week and up to five times a week, and noticed a slightly more contoured jawline and general smoothness after about two weeks of consistent use. While $395 may seem like a lot for an at-home face mask, once I did the math I realized I spend much more on facials, creams, and dermatologist visits over time, I figured splurging on this light therapy mask could potentially save me some money in my beauty-maintenance fund, and it’s much cheaper than injectables like Botox and filler and other in-office procedures.
