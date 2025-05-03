Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a beauty editor, trying new products is a significant part of my job, but it never gets boring. One of my favorite categories to test is luxury skincare, and I’m talking luxury with next-level ingredients, exorbitant price tags, and near-life-changing claims.

Naturally, I’ve tried my fair share of luxury products that are mediocre at best and hardly worth the soaring price tag. But, I’ve also been lucky enough to try a handful of indulgent products that make my skin feel amazing and are actually worth every penny. Omorovicza’s Blue Diamond Super Serum is one of the most luxurious products I’ve tried to date, and it falls into the latter category. I’ve been testing it for the last two-and-a-half months, and I’ve gotten compliments on how good my skin looks from a celebrity makeup artist and dermatologist. They’ve come face to face with near-perfect complexions, so it feels like the highest honor, and I think I owe a big thanks to this Omorovicza serum.

Omorovicza’s Blue Diamond Super Serum is exactly that: a super-concentrated serum that contains diamond peptides, stem cells, and tetrapeptides to improve skin vitality, slow down signs of aging, and minimize fine lines and deeper-set wrinkles. When I first learned of the serum, the mention of diamonds immediately piqued my interest. They’re a girl’s best friend, after all, right? Plus, they definitely aren’t your average skincare ingredient, so I was interested to learn how exactly they benefit the skin.

Diamond peptides protect cell DNA, boost radiance, protect against environmental aggressors (like UV rays, ozone, and pollution), and reduce UV damage. Plus, they help lift and firm the skin. At 28, my primary skin concern isn’t sagging skin, but I’m also all for anything that promises help with prevention.

Alongside the diamond peptides, this serum contains Omorovicza’s heritage Hungarian thermal water to enhance skin hydration and strengthen the skin barrier. With such an expensive price tag, I’m actually glad this serum doesn’t have AHAs or retinol in it because this means I can use it daily and get the most out of it in my skincare routine. The serum has a silky-soft texture that my dry skin drinks up—my complexion instantly looks plumper and better hydrated after applying it. I’ve also noticed my makeup looks so much more skin-like when I use it.

Yes, this diamond-powered serum is a pretty penny, but it’s become one of my favorite skincare products to reach for. Luckily, I got it as a press sample, so I didn’t have to shell out $445 to try it, but I’d totally keep an eye out for a good sale to snag it on a discount once I run out. I can use it day and/or night, and I know it will make my skin look and feel good without causing any irritation or conflicts with other products I’m using. Since using it, my skin hasn’t stopped sparkling.

