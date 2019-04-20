In Time for 4/20, Feds Say Immigrants With Ties to Weed Can be Denied Citizenship

Just as the reefer smokers of the world mark 4/20, also known as ‘national pot day,’ the U.S. government has issued new guidance on migrants and marijuana. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued the guidance Friday noting that immigrants involved in any “marijuana-related activities,” even those that are legal, could be found to lack “good moral character,” according to CBS News. Those activities include both legal and illegal possession, manufacturing, distribution or dispensing of marijuana-related products. In the U.S., 33 states and the District of Columbia now allow the use of medical marijuana and 10 states and the District of Columbia allow recreational marijuana for adults. Marijuana remains illegal under federal laws, and “federal law does not recognize the decriminalization of marijuana for any purpose, even in places where state or local law does,” as a Schedule I controlled substance regardless of any actions to decriminalize its possession, use, or sale at the state and local level,” a USCIS spokeswoman told CBS News Saturday.