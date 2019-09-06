On Climate, Democrats Have Gone From an Inconvenient Truth to Convenient Lies

If there’s any hope of getting something passed to actually address climate change, it will have to include nuclear power, fracking, and building alliances that include stakeholders like labor and (gasp!) business. Yet none of the 2020 Democrats on the stage during Wednesday night’s CNN climate town hall was talking about how to put this kind of coalition together.

Let’s start with nuclear energy. It is—by far—the most obvious way to cut carbon emissions quickly. Yet only Joe Biden’s plan even allows for the possibility.

All of Biden’s chief primary rivals see Mr. Burns everywhere they look. Elizabeth Warren came out explicitly against it, and Bernie Sanders’ plan would actually stop the building of nuclear power plants and enact a moratorium on license renewals.