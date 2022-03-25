On the 30th Day of Putin’s Failing War He Invokes J.K. Rowling
Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to mark the 30th day of his war against Ukraine siding with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who he said was a victim of the type of “cancel culture” the West is waging against Russia. In a somewhat unhinged address, Putin complained that the West was trying to erase Russian culture from the map, citing composers Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitry Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninov, who he said had been “canceled” just like Rowling. “They canceled Joanne Rowling recently—the children’s author, her books are published all over the world—just because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights,” he said in a televised address. “They are now trying to cancel our country. I’m talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia.” He then likened his definition of “cancel culture” to the Nazis burning books during WWII. “We remember the footage when they were burning books,” he said. “It is impossible to imagine such a thing in our country and we are insured against this thanks to our culture.”