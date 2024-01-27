CHEAT SHEET
    On-Fire Oil Tanker Extinguished Hours After Houthi Airtrike

    FIREFIGHT

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    The Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnum aided in the firefight on the Marlin Luanda, on the night of Jan. 26, 2024.

    Indian Navy via Twitter

    The crew of an oil-tanker in the Gulf of Aden extinguished a fire which blazed for hours after being struck by a missile, according to the Associated Press. The vessel, Marlin Luanda, was carrying a Russian-produced, highly flammable oil called naphtha, causing the ship to burn long after the strike. The Indian Navy aided in the firefight on Saturday, and Trafigura, a Singapore-based trading firm confirmed that all members of the crew were safe and no one had been injured in the initial blast. A Houthi military official claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday.

    Read it at Associated Press