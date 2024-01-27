CHEAT SHEET
On-Fire Oil Tanker Extinguished Hours After Houthi Airtrike
The crew of an oil-tanker in the Gulf of Aden extinguished a fire which blazed for hours after being struck by a missile, according to the Associated Press. The vessel, Marlin Luanda, was carrying a Russian-produced, highly flammable oil called naphtha, causing the ship to burn long after the strike. The Indian Navy aided in the firefight on Saturday, and Trafigura, a Singapore-based trading firm confirmed that all members of the crew were safe and no one had been injured in the initial blast. A Houthi military official claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday.