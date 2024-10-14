Lawyers representing sexual assault victims filed six more lawsuits against hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Monday, accusing the music industry legend of more crimes—taking place at his famous “White Parties,” a Manhattan hotel, and the stockroom at Macy’s.

The six victims are being represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who previously announced he was planning to file lawsuits on behalf of as many as 120 people accusing the founder of Bad Boy Records of a litany of crimes, including sexual assault and sexual abuse of minors.

In a statement, Buzbee’s office said they would “let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves.” The attorney also said they “expect to be filing many more cases over the next several weeks naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings.”

The victims are not identified in the suit and filed under the pseudonyms John Doe and Jane Doe.

The suits filed on Monday were from victims who were allegedly assaulted in New York, where Diddy built his East Coast hip hop empire and where he owned a 4,500 square foot mansion in East Hampton. Diddy sold the lavish estate in 2020 for $4.7 million, real estate publication Behind the Hedges reported.

The beleaguered hip hop legend is currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center after he was denied bail on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Representatives for Diddy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new allegations by the Daily Beast. The rapper has previously denied all previous allegations against him.

EAST HAMPTON WHITE PARTY, 1998

One accuser stated that Diddy invited him to one of his White Parties in the Hamptons in 1998, when the accuser was only 16-years-old. The accuser, only identified as John Doe, took a photo with the Bad Boy founder at the party, which was included in the suit.

At the party, Combs allegedly “took an interest” in the 16-year-old and brought him to a private area near portable restrooms to speak about his future in the music industry. However, the conversation quickly “took an unexpected turn for the worst” when Diddy allegedly demanded he drop his pants.

The suit goes on to accuse Diddy of grabbing the 16-year-old’s genitals before returning to the party “as if nothing had happened.”

SECURITY GUARD AT A WHITE PARTY, 2006

Another suit was filed on behalf of a security guard working at one of Diddy’s White Parties at the East Hampton house in 2006.

The security guard alleged that Diddy provided him with two alcoholic drinks that night. The second drink caused him to feel “extremely ill and [the victim] leaned against his truck for support.” Lawyers for the plaintiff believe that the drink was spiked with GHB—a dangerous date rape drug.

The suit alleges Diddy pushed the victim into a van, where he raped him.

Several other accusers claim Diddy assaulted them only after feeling violently sick after a small number of drinks, which the suits claim is part of a pattern: “Combs and his agents/employees drugging unsuspecting victims in order to make it easier for Combs to sexually assault that person.”

MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEE, 2021

The most recent assault detailed in the new batch of lawsuits on Monday was filed by an employee of a brand management firm who attended one of Diddy’s parties in October 2021. The victim said he was limiting himself to one drink at the party.

“Even though Plaintiff only consumed one alcoholic drink, the effects of the drink were immediate and overwhelming,” the suit claims.

The next thing the plaintiff remembered, they felt “paralyzed” in a bedroom. At least three men began sexually assaulting him, the suit states. The victim said he could remember seeing Diddy “above him, naked, at one point during the assault.”

MARRIOTT HOTEL, 2004

Another accuser said she attended a photoshoot for Diddy’s group Da Band–the subject of his reality show, Making the Band 2–across the street from her college in Brooklyn in 2004. Diddy met the victim at the photoshoot, before inviting her and another female friend to an afterparty at a Marriott hotel in Manhattan.

When they arrived at Diddy’s hotel room, a security guard locked the two women in a room alone with the Bad Boy founder. He allegedly gave them two more drinks and ordered them to do cocaine, before beginning to forcibly touch them.

“When they resisted, Combs ordered Ms. Doe’s friend to perform oral sex on him or else he would have them both killed,” the lawsuit states.

Eventually, the security guard returned to the hotel room “likely due to Ms. Doe’s cries,” the suit states. The victim’s friend used the opportunity to escape from the room, but Diddy was still on top of the victim.

Diddy eventually left the victim alone in the hotel room for 30 minutes before another security guard told her she could leave. She took a cab back to her dorm in Brooklyn.

Marriott Hotels was named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. In a statement sent to the Daily Beast, the hotel chain said they have not yet seen the complaint and have no comment.

MACY’S STOCKROOM, 2008

Another suit was filed on behalf of an advisor for Ecko Clothing, who met with Diddy in 2008 to discuss a potential collaboration between the brand and the rapper’s Sean John clothing line.

The suit alleges the Ecko advisor met Diddy in a “T-junction” inside the department store’s stockroom, where he was flanked by two “large bodyguards.”

The victim says he was quickly “hit hard around the base of the neck, possibly with a pistol,” forcing him to his knees while the men shouted obscenities at him.

The suit claims Diddy then orally raped the victim, continuing to yell obscenities like “Suck my d—, Ecko,” at him.

After the brutal incident in the stockroom, the suit claims Diddy began grabbing articles of his Sean John clothing. “He left the stockroom and headed out to the Macy’s retail floor, where he began passing out merchandise to an adoring crowd, as if nothing had happened.”

The victim complained to security at Macy’s who said someone would eventually speak to him. Instead, the accuser claims they were banned from the Macy’s flagship store.

The suit goes on to allege that Macy’s “pressured Ecko executives to fire Plaintiff because Macy’s had just signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Sean John Clothing.” The victim was fired, and no further action was taken.

Macy’s was also named as a co-defendant in this suit. The department store has not returned a request for comment.

BIGGIE MUSIC VIDEO, 1995

Awoman who attended a promotional party after the release of the music video for Biggie Smalls’ single “One More Chance” in 1995alleges Diddy approached the victim, who was dancing with her friends, and asked for a private conversation.

One they were alone, he allegedly “violently struck her, slamming her head against the wall and causing her to fall to the floor,” before proceeding to rape her.

After the rape, the victim claimed that Diddy told her: “you better not tell anyone about this, or you will disappear.”