CHEAT SHEET
This Day In History
On This Day in 2016: Colin Kaepernick Featured on the Cover of Time Magazine
Three years ago today, Colin Kaepernick made history with an iconic magazine cover highlighting his public protest against police mistreatment of African-Americans. His choice to kneel during the national anthem fueled a national debate, but it wasn’t the first time Americans were faced with controversy over politics on the playing field. In 1968, a silent black-power salute at the Olympic games prompted a similar discourse. And it turns out, these movements don’t just share common themes—the protestors share a common adviser.
Interested in learning more about the surprising connection between these past and present movements? Tune in to RETRO REPORT on PBS, a new series hosted by Celeste Headlee and Masud Olufani, featuring humorist Andy Borowitz, that provides historical context to today’s headlines. RETRO REPORT on PBS premieres Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS App.