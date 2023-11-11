On Veterans Day, Trump Vows to ‘Root Out’ Leftist ‘Vermin’
‘THREAT FROM WITHIN’
To commemorate Veterans Day, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to rail against leftist “vermin” and perpetuate his lies of election fraud. On Saturday, the 2024 GOP candidate wrote that he would “root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream.” The online rant, perhaps created more for MAGA pandering than honoring military vets, continued, “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within. Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”