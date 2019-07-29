CHEAT SHEET
CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Delivers Career Best Opening Weekend for Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino’s star-packed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a successful opening weekend, giving the director his career best opening. The R-rated ode to 1960s Hollywood garnered $40 million at the box office from 3,659 North American theaters. The movie took in $16.8 million on Friday, also scoring Tarantino an opening day record. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino’s ninth feature film, and his first not produced by Harvey Weinstein. Once Upon cost $90 million to produce, making it one of his most expensive films. Despite the win for original content, Disney’s The Lion King still reigned supreme. The “live-action” remake collected another $75.5 million, down about 60 percent from its own opening weekend. The Lion King so far has amassed $612 million worldwide.