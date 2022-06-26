CHEAT SHEET
    One America News Star Has Total Meltdown Over Pride Flag

    TRIGERRED

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Twitter

    Pride Month is not sitting well with One America News contributor Alison Steinberg. On Saturday, Steinberg posted a video of herself screaming in anger after seeing the pride flag in Huntington Beach, California, replete with finger-jabbing and profanity, as was reported by Mediaite. “What the hell is that?” Steinberg asked. “Huntington Beach is the town of good ol’ fashioned, hard-working American people!” After pointing out that Huntington Beach—presumably in a display of its American-ness—never shut down during COVID, an emphatic Steinberg said that the American flag is the only one she wants to see in her city. “This is a disgrace to our city and it should be taken down immediately,” she continued. Steinberg rounded out her rant with an oldie but a goodie: “Make Huntington Beach great again!”

