One America News Star Has Total Meltdown Over Pride Flag
TRIGERRED
Pride Month is not sitting well with One America News contributor Alison Steinberg. On Saturday, Steinberg posted a video of herself screaming in anger after seeing the pride flag in Huntington Beach, California, replete with finger-jabbing and profanity, as was reported by Mediaite. “What the hell is that?” Steinberg asked. “Huntington Beach is the town of good ol’ fashioned, hard-working American people!” After pointing out that Huntington Beach—presumably in a display of its American-ness—never shut down during COVID, an emphatic Steinberg said that the American flag is the only one she wants to see in her city. “This is a disgrace to our city and it should be taken down immediately,” she continued. Steinberg rounded out her rant with an oldie but a goodie: “Make Huntington Beach great again!”