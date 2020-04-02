Trump’s Favorite Network, One America News, Banned From White House Briefings After Ignoring Distance Rules

Read it at CNN
The crackpot right-wing news network that President Donald Trump fell in love with after he somehow found Fox News to be too critical of him has been abruptly banned from White House briefings. One America News Network became Trump’s new favorite TV channel during 2019—a year during which the channel spent a lot of time peddling dangerous unfounded conspiracies and, at times, foreign propaganda. According to CNN, the White House Correspondents Association on Wednesday voted to remove the far-right network from the rotation for a seat in the briefing room. The ouster came after the network was accused of flouting social-distancing guidelines put into place to protect the health of reporters. One on-screen personality from the network, Chanel Rion, was accused of continuing to attend the briefings after the WHCA brought in new rules limiting the number of journalists who can go into the room.