Fringe far-right cable news network One America News targeted a New York Times media reporter on Thursday for harassment, broadcasting her cell-phone number and urging viewers to “stand up to intimidation by the left and feel free to reach out” to her.

“One America News is yet again coming under attack by the hate-filled liberal left,” an off-screen, unidentified narrator fumed in the Thursday afternoon segment.

Accusing Times reporter Rachel Abrams of “harassing current and former OAN employees” in recent weeks for a supposed “hit piece” on the network, the announcer then pointed to an email sent to one of the channel’s staffers asking them about the culture at the conspiracy-peddling outlet.

“We’d like to bring attention to the fact that this is the sad state of mainstream media where outlets would rather attack a small family-run company than report on news that matters to Americans,” the narrator said in a segment focused entirely on imploring viewers to harass a newspaper reporter for doing her job.

After blasting the Times as a whole, another email from Abrams to an OAN employee was shown on-screen, this time with the network zooming in on the reporter’s email address and cell-phone number, which Abrams included in the body of her email.

“We encourage the company to address its own issues instead of sourcing disgruntled former OAN employees as a means to lambast OAN,” the narrator said. “Our newsroom is filled with people who report the news in a fair and balanced way, led by a family passionate about the truth.”

With the camera zooming in on Abrams’ phone number, the segment wrapped up with a specific and direct call to action: “We encourage our viewers to stand up to intimidation by the left, and feel free to reach out to the Times writer.”

In response to the segment, a New York Times spokesperson said in a statement: “Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs without harassment. Our reporter will not be intimidated and will continue to follow the facts where they lead.”

One America News did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.