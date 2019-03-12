One America News Host: Criminal-Justice Reform Is ‘Fascist Left’ Plot

Because we watch Trumpland TV so you don't have to, today we learned that the First Step Act—the bipartisan bill lauded by Donald Trump in his State of the Union address as one of his major accomplishments—is actually part of a “fascist left” scheme to destroy civil society, according to One America News host Graham Ledger.

Ledger also pooh-poohed criticism of this nation’s health-care system—the status quo of which Trump has declared a “nightmare”—in the closing segment of his eponymous television program:

In order for the modern Democrat party through human assault vehicles Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, et al., to make over America from a constitutional republic into a socialist utopia, it must attack the fundamentals of our culture. They remove God, they remove history, they remove teaching the Constitution, and they expand the size and scope of government. Take criminal justice reform, so-called. Our criminal justice system is the best in the world, bar none. No other country comes close to equal justice for all, yet for the radical left it's the perfect target.

The foundation of this country, especially the national security component, in other words, the fascist left wants America to be vulnerable to outside forces so they can ride to the rescue with more top-down government control, which can only be executed by undoing our civil society.

What, exactly, is a “human assault vehicle”?