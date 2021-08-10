One America News Network and Newsmax Hit With Billion-Dollar Dominion Defamation Suits
‘PIGS HAVE WINGS’
The crank conservative news networks One America News and Newsmax have become the latest entities to be sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading lies alleging it rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump. Dominion, one of the biggest voting-machine companies in the U.S., filed the twin lawsuits Tuesday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company accuses the two outlets of harming its reputation by spreading ridiculous claims that its machines somehow switched votes from Trump to Joe Biden. Dominion is reportedly seeking more than $1.6 billion in damages in each of the lawsuits. “Newsmax helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote,” one of the suits states.