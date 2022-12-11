One-Armed College Basketball Player Hansel Emmanuel Scores First Points
WINNER
A Northwestern State University freshman caught everyone’s attention Saturday night when he scored first points against Louisiana-Monroe, making the board — with just one arm. 19-year-old Hansel Emmanuel, who lost his arm at the age of 6 when a pile of cinderblocks fell on him, scored five points Saturday night, including a big-time dunk in the final minutes of the game that stirred the 1,627-person arena to their feet. The freshman’s efforts led the team to a 91-73 win over their rival. “I had to keep going after the layup—that was my first bucket,” Emmanuel said, according to the Southland Conference school’s website. “I know my family was proud. I had to keep working. You can't give up.” Emmanuel, a native of the Dominican Republic, became an overnight sensation last year when his highlight reels garnered millions of views on social media.