Slow Weekend Box Office Sees ‘Captain America’ Winning Top Spot by a Meek Margin
SNOOZE FEST
Oscar weekend surprisingly led to a lull at the domestic box office this week, with the top earner—Captain America: Brave New World—only landing first place with a meek $15 million. The Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford led film opened to around $120 million in its debut weekend last month but drastically dropped to $28.2 million in its second week, signifying one of the steepest plunges for a Marvel film. Meanwhile coming in second place is the weekend’s only new film Last Breath which earned $7.8 million. Starring Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Finn Cole, the film is based on the true story of a deep-sea diving mission gone rogue. At third place is Oz Perkins’ horror flick The Monkey which grossed an additional $6.4 million to its two week-total of $24.6 million. Rounding out the top five are family romps Paddington in Peru and Dog Man which earned $4.5 million and $4.2 million respectively.
