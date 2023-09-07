‘One Chip Challenge’ Brand Paqui Recalls Store Product Following Worcester Teen’s Death
TRAGIC DEATH
Paqui, a brand that made the spicy Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper Pepper “One Chip Challenge,” released a statement Thursday noting that it is taking its product out of stores. The decision comes less than a week after Harris Wolobah, 14, died while attempting the challenge. The Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy, but the results are not expected for a couple of weeks. Paqui also posted a warning on its website, saying that the challenge is only meant for adults without preexisting health conditions. As a result of the recall, the company is providing refunds to customers. According to WBZ-TV, Lois Wolobah, Harris’ mother, picked him up from his Worcester school after he fainted from eating the chip. Harris passed out again while at home and died after being taken to the emergency room.