One Dead, 11 Injured in Minneapolis Overnight Shooting
DEVELOPING
Read it at Minneapolis Police Department
One man is dead and 11 people are in area hospitals after an early morning mass shooting spree in Minneapolis. Witnesses say two groups of shooters opened fire on groups shortly before 1 am in a busy restaurant area where stores are still boarded up from violence connected to the George Floyd protests. Windows were shot out of some establishments, including a theater, that had recently reopened after protests. Police have not said whether the incident is connected to protests that have ravaged the city since George Floyd was killed in police custody on Memorial Day. The Minneapolis Police Department tweeted that the 11 injured people do not have life-threatening injuries. The shooters are still at large.
This story is developing.