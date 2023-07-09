One Dead, 11 Missing as Migrant Boat Sinks Off Tunisian Coast

Read it at Reuters
One migrant is dead and 10 others are missing after a boat headed to Italy from Tunisia sank in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Reuters. Tunisian authorities managed to rescue 11 others from the sunken vessel, one official told the wire service. The tragedy marks the latest boat sinking along the North African coast, with the number of dead or missing migrants so far this year exceeding 600. It comes as Tunisia faces a massive exodus as people seek refuge in other countries from poverty and violence.